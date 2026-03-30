Illinois State Police trooper, another driver hospitalized after Chicago crash

The Brief A state trooper and another driver were hurt in a crash early Monday on the West Side. The crash happened around 4:14 a.m. near Jackson Boulevard and Homan Avenue. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries.



A state trooper and a driver were hospitalized after a crash early Monday morning on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 4:14 a.m. near West Jackson Boulevard and South Homan Avenue in East Garfield Park.

A preliminary investigation shows a state trooper and a passenger vehicle were involved in the crash.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Two-vehicle crash involving ISP squad car.

Both the trooper and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital with injuries, according to officials.

Chicago police said there was a call for service tied to the incident but noted they have not heard from responding officers.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the crash happened.

What's next:

No further information was immediately available. Check back later for updates.