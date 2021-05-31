Illinois State Police trooper injured after vehicle hits squad car, video shows

An Illinois State Police sergeant was injured after a vehicle struck their squad car that was parked on the side of the road.

On May 24, 2021 at around 8:07 p.m., the ISP trooper had just finished conducting a traffic stop on John Deere Road at John Deere Place in Moline when a green Jeep crossed the white fog line and struck the rear driver’s side of the squad car.

The trooper was sitting on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

The green Jeep rolled over several times after striking the squad car.

The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as 55-year-old Matthew Scherer of Moline, was also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with Scott’s Law, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, failure to wear a seatbelt, and driver’s license not on person.

"ISP Troopers throughout the state risk their lives daily to keep our roadways safe," District 7 Commander Captain Jason Dickey said in a statement. "These crashes are completely preventable, and I am asking the public to avoid putting the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel; Always drive sober and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road."

In 2021, there have been 13 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and nine Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes. The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the "Move Over" law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and change lanes when it is safe to do so.