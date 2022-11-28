Illinois State Police trooper injured in crash on I-90

An Illinois State Police trooper was injured while assisting a separate crash on Interstate 90 Monday morning in Des Plaines.

An ISP squad car was struck by a passing car around 6:45 a.m. while assisting a separate crash in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 77.5.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Further information was not immediately available.

The crash investigation is ongoing, according to state police