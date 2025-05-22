Illinois state trooper hit by wrong-way driver in Cook County, police say

The Brief An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and hospitalized after being struck by a wrong-way driver Thursday in Markham. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on the ramp from 159th Street eastbound to I-57 southbound. The trooper’s identity and condition have not been released; the cause of the crash remains under investigation.



An Illinois State Police trooper is hospitalized after being hit by a wrong-way driver in Cook County, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday on 159th Street eastbound to I-57 southbound in Markham, according to Illinois State Police.

Few details have been released, but police said the trooper was struck by a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

What we don't know:

The trooper's identity hasn't been released, and more details on their condition are unknown.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story, and we'll bring more updates as they become available.