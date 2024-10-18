Illinois state trooper killed in Champaign County crash

The Brief Illinois State Police trooper Corey Thompsen was killed in a crash while on duty Friday. Thompsen, 28, had served with ISP for nearly five years.



A 28-year-old state trooper died on Friday after being involved in a traffic crash while on duty, according to the Illinois State Police.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. near Champaign. Although details surrounding the crash are still under investigation, Trooper Corey Thompsen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m.

"It is with a heavy heart and immeasurable sadness that I inform you of the death of Trooper Corey S. Thompsen," Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said in a statement. "We ask the public to give Trooper Thompsen’s family, and his ISP family, time while we grieve and work through this tragedy."

Thompsen had served nearly five years with the ISP. He is survived by his wife, mother, and father.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Trooper Corey S. Thompsen | ISP