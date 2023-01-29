Illinois State Trooper rear-ended on Eisenhower Expressway

An Illinois State Trooper's squad car was rear-ended on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday evening.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-290 just east of Higgins Road around 6:22 p.m.

An ISP Trooper was parked on the left shoulder of the expressway with emergency lights activated, handling a traffic crash.

Police say a Blue 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan, traveling westbound, failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and struck the rear of the squad car. The Trooper was inside the squad car at the time of the crash and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, 27-year-old Jasmine Solano of Des Plaines, was issued citations under Scott’s Law or the Move Over Law.

Illinois State Trooper rear-ended on the Eisenhower Expressway (Illinois State Police)

When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over, the ISP reminds drivers.