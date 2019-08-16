Illinois state trooper shot while serving warrant in northwest suburbs

Image 1 of 2 ▼

An officer with Illinois State Police was shot and wounded Thursday while executing a search warrant in northwest suburban Wheeling.

Officers with ISP were serving a search warrant about 6:30 p.m. at a home in Wheeling for a person wanted for forcible detention, aggravated assault to a peace officer and aggravated unlawful restraint, ISP said in a statement.

Someone inside the home fired shots and struck a 32-year-old officer, state police said.

The officer, a five year veteran of ISP, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said.

The alleged shooter was arrested, state police said. Additional details have not been released.

Advertisement

"This officer, and all first responders who responded today, showed uncommon valor in what is becoming an all too common situation, ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly said. "The officer and his family will be in our hearts during his recovery."