Illinois surpasses 6 million coronavirus tests administered

Illinois health officials on Wednesday announced a milestone in COVID-19 testing with more than 6 million tests administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Among all of the tests administered statewide, 307,641 of them — or about 5% — have been positive, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Illinois death count is now 8,878.

In the last day, the state reported another 2,630 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 42 more deaths, health officials said. The seven-day testing positivity rate is 3.5%.

As of Tuesday night, 1,679 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 372in the ICU and 165 on ventilators.

