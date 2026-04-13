Suburban Chicago man charged after gun, drugs found during search warrant

The Brief A 21-year-old Lansing man is facing multiple felony charges after a search of his home. Investigators recovered a loaded gun, silencers, ammunition, and several types of drugs. Charges include armed violence and drug possession with intent to deliver.



A suburban Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after investigators found a loaded gun, silencers, and a range of drugs during a search of his home earlier this month.

The backstory:

Cook County Sheriff’s Police, working with federal Homeland Security agents, executed a search warrant April 2 at a residence in south suburban Lansing as part of a firearms investigation.

Inside the home, investigators recovered a loaded handgun equipped with a red-dot sight, along with three silencers, ammunition, and high-capacity magazines. Authorities also reported finding suspected cocaine, ecstasy, alprazolam, about 900 grams of suspected weed, and THC vape products.

James Mangerson, who lives at the home, was taken into custody.

James Mangerson and the items recovered from his home.

On April 3, prosecutors charged Mangerson with multiple felonies, including armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon involving a silencer, and several counts of drug possession with intent to deliver.

What's next:

Mangerson was ordered to remain in custody at Cook County Jail and is due back in court on April 22.