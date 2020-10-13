Illinois surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 deaths

Illinois health officials on Tuesday said another 29 people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state’s death toll to 9,026.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also said another 2,851 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bumping up the state’s weekly testing positivity rate to 4.5%.

The new cases were among 55,993 test results submitted to the state.

As of Monday night, 1,848 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 406 in the ICU and 160 on ventilators.