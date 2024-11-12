Illinois task force seeks to honor Underground Railroad history

The Brief Illinois is taking steps to preserve its Underground Railroad history and educate the public. A new proposal recommends creating an Illinois Freedom Trails Commission to research and honor Underground Railroad sites. The plan was presented to state lawmakers, with the goal of unifying local efforts and promoting tourism.



How much do you know about the history of the Underground Railroad?

When the Civil War ended, many freedom seekers made their way up north to Illinois through the Underground Railroad. In fact, there were more than 200 sites that served as safe havens.

An Illinois task force has spent months identifying places and people involved with the Underground Railroad. The goal is to promote Illinois’ historic ties to the Underground Railroad, to boost both education and tourism.

On Tuesday, the findings were presented to the state legislature with the hopes of preserving history. The plan seeks to unify local Underground Railroad projects and develop new ones across the state.

The task force recommends establishing the Illinois Freedom Trails Commission, which would research and commemorate sites linked to freedom seekers and collaborate with similar groups nationwide.

The proposal aims to ensure that the stories of those who sought freedom and those who helped them are saved and celebrated for future generations.

"We need to explain that, and we need to explain to people the hardships these individuals went through, the trials and tribulations, the bounty hunters that were always a risk. And we just don't think that in the state of Illinois right now, that full story is being told," said Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman.

There are 25 Illinois sites currently listed on the National Park Service Network to Freedom. Nationwide, the network has identified more than 700 locations in 39 states.