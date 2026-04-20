Illinois teachers union weighs in on Bears stadium debate

The Brief A powerful Illinois teachers' union is injecting itself into the debate over a bill that would allow for a new Chicago Bears stadium to be built. The Illinois Federation of Teachers aims to ensure the so-called "mega projects" bill will preserve property tax funding for local schools. The Bears want Illinois lawmakers to pass the bill to essentially get a break on their property taxes if they choose to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights.



Illinois lawmakers face a pivotal week as the Chicago Bears weigh whether to flee to Hammond, Indiana, and now prospects for state legislation might have another hurdle.

What we know:

Multiple legislative sources confirmed to Fox Chicago that the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT), led by President Stacy Davis Gates, has lobbied to put language in the bill that would be more favorable to school districts. Gates is also the president of the Chicago Teachers Union.

Another legislative source said the IFT is "actively lobbying against the bill."

State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) confirmed the contact with IFT and said he's worked with them to assuage a lot of their concerns. Buckner said he considers the IFT to be "an ally and important stakeholder in this conversation."

"I have … had robust conversations with them and have added many of their thoughts, ideas, and observations into the working draft," Buckner said. "This isn't about writing a blank check. It's about being responsible. It's about making sure that if we're going to attract major investment, we do it in a way that actually strengthens the public systems people rely on, especially education."

The backstory:

The so-called mega projects bill would allow developments like the Bears' proposal to build a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights to avoid paying property taxes.

Instead, they would have the ability to negotiate a PILOT, or payment 'in lieu' of taxes, with the local taxing bodies, including the village and its school districts.

Across state lines, Indiana Republican Gov. Mike Braun has already signed legislation that would pave the way for a publicly owned stadium on Wolf Lake in Hammond, paid for in part by raising local taxes.

Back in Illinois, Buckner said state lawmakers, Gov. JB Pritzker's office, and the Bears have been regularly involved in good faith discussions to reach a deal.

"I believe our friends in labor, including public sector unions, educators, and the building trades, will be able to take a close look at the language and see that it reflects the values they've always fought for: protecting working people, strengthening our schools, and making sure economic growth actually benefits communities," Buckner said.

The revelations come as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson offered new criticism on the Springfield legislation, calling it counterintuitve.

"What's being bantered about in Springfield is centered around providing some property tax incentive for corporations at a time when everyday people are not seeing benefit or relief," Johnson said. "To offer that up to corporations — those are literally public dollars benefiting corporations. That is what I've heard Springfield did not want to do."

Neither the Bears nor the Illinois Federation of Teachers had comment.