Illinois teen allegedly crashed into Naperville police squad cars, led authorities on 115 mph chase

An Illinois teen is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in Naperville over the weekend.

At about 1:11 a.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy from Gilberts allegedly led police on the high-speed chase after officers boxed in the teen's vehicle. While boxed in, the juvenile allegedly repeatedly crashed his car into squad cars that were parked in front of him and behind him until one of the squad cars was pushed out of the way.

At that time, the juvenile fled the scene and crashed into a Naperville City Electric box. He then led police on a 115 mph chase which ended in DeKalb County.

The teen has been charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and two counts of criminal damage to government-supported property.

He is being detained until at least his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Tuesday.