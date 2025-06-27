Illinois teen charged with leading police on high-speed chase

article

The Brief An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through the Chicago suburbs. Emmanuel Rivera fled a traffic stop in Wood Dale, crashed his car, and later turned himself in; police found a loaded Glock in the vehicle. He remains in custody and is due back in court on July 21.



A teen is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase Tuesday night through a Chicago suburb.

What we know:

The chase began around 9 p.m. when Emmanuel Rivera, 18, allegedly fled a traffic stop near the intersection of Maple Avenue and Elmhurst Street in Wood Dale, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

While officers were pursuing him, Rivera sped over 60 mph in a 20-mph zone, officials said. Rivera turned southbound on Route 83 where he crashed into a median that disabled his vehicle. Rivera and several others left the car and fled the scene.

Officers later identified Rivera as the driver of the vehicle. He turned himself in to police later that night. When searching the vehicle, police found a loaded Glock 27.

Rivera was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and several misdemeanors and traffic offenses.

What they're saying:

"Like so many before him, Mr. Rivera allegedly tried to outrun the police instead of simply pulling over," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "As a result of the outstanding work of the Wood Dale Police Department in identifying Mr. Rivera as the alleged driver of the vehicle, he will remain in custody awaiting trial."

Rivera, of Addison, was denied pre-trial release Thursday.

What's next:

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 21.