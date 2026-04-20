Illinois teen stabbing case returns to court this week

The Brief A mother is speaking out as her son’s 2023 stabbing case heads back to court Thursday. She says her 17-year-old son was killed during what was supposed to be a fist fight. A judge will decide whether the case stays in adult court or moves to juvenile court.



A Sycamore mother said she is still waiting for justice more than two years after her teenage son was stabbed to death.

The case is back in court this week, where a judge will consider a key request that could change how the case moves forward.

What we know:

A mother said her son’s life was cut short during a confrontation that turned deadly.

Heather Gerken said her 17-year-old son, Kaleb McCall, was stabbed during an incident in September 2023. She said Kaleb agreed to meet another teen for what he believed would be a fist fight while sticking up for a friend.

According to Gerken, the other teen, who was 15 at the time, pulled a knife and stabbed Kaleb in the chest. Kaleb later died from his injuries.

Gerken said a jury later found that teen guilty of second-degree murder after the defense argued he acted in self-defense.

Dig deeper:

The case is not over.

Gerken says the defendant’s attorneys are now trying to move the case out of adult court and into juvenile court. That decision could impact how the teen is ultimately sentenced.

What they're saying:

Gerken said the legal process has been long and frustrating.

She said the case has stretched on for more than two and a half years and that ongoing court proceedings have made it difficult for her to grieve her son.

"He was everybody’s big brother," Gerken said. "He had the biggest smile and the sweetest personality. He enjoyed fishing and being outside, and he was the best gift giver. He always got me flowers for every little holiday. Just a very thoughtful boy."

Gerken also said the possibility of the case moving to juvenile court is especially upsetting, as she continues to push for what she believes is justice for her son.

"I don't want anybody else's child to die the way that my son died," Gerken said. "Caleb is my whole world. I gave birth to him at 17 and he changed my life completely. He made me a better person. He taught me what real love truly is...And I just miss him so much more every day. And just knowing that he died the way he did. It makes me sick."

What's next:

The case returns to court Thursday morning.

A judge is expected to determine whether the case remains in adult court or is moved to juvenile court, a decision that could shape what happens next in the case.