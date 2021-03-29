Expand / Collapse search

Illinois to receive 1M COVID vaccine doses as eligibility expands

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Illinois will receive nearly one million doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week.

The arrival comes at a good time, as more people are now eligible to get vaccinated in the state.

Starting Monday, people 16 and older with chronic health conditions or essential worker groups can get vaccinated.

On April 12, eligibility will expand to include all Illinois residents who are 16-years-old and above.

