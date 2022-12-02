Illinois to see two gas tax hikes in the new year

Prepare to pay more at the pump in the new year.

Illinois has automatic annual gas tax hikes.

This past summer, the governor issued a six-month delay on the 2022 hike.

This means drivers will see two gas hikes in the new year, topping 45 cents a gallon.

Illinois drivers already pay the second-highest gas taxes in the nation behind only California.

Additionally, if you're willing to cross into neighboring states for gas, you may want to stay for your holiday shopping.

Illinois has the eighth-highest sales tax in the nation, and ranks as the only Midwestern state in the top 10.

To save the most, you may want to head to Wisconsin where the combined state and average local retail tax rate is just 5.4 percent, compared to Illinois' 8.8 percent.