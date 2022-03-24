Illinois' top 10 baby names of 2022 released

Choosing baby names can be difficult. Names.org on Thursday released a list of the most popular baby names in Illinois in 2022.

The list was complied based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website.

According to the website, for boys, Noah ranks number one, followed by Liam and Oliver. Theodore is a new name on the list this year.

Seven of Illinois’ top 10 boy’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the three names unique to Illinois are Mateo, Theodore, and Jack.

For girls, Olivia, Emma, and Amelia top the list. Amelia climbed from number five to number three, and Isabella dropped from number seven to number 10 on the list this year.

Nine of Illinois’ top 10 girl’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the one name unique to Illinois is Camila.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Illinois in 2022:

Noah Liam Oliver Benjamin Mateo Theodore Henry Jack William James

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Illinois in 2022:

