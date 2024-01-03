Illinois ranks among top educated states: study

A recent study spotlighted Illinois as one of the nation's most educated states in the country.

Ranked ninth overall, the study, conducted by Scholaroo, scrutinized educational attainment and school quality across all 50 states.

Illinois emerged as a standout performer in multiple categories. Notably, it made remarkable strides, jumping from 10th to the 4th position for the percentage of adults holding master's degrees.

Additionally, the state clinched the tenth rank nationwide for the proportion of adults with doctoral or professional degrees.

Illinois also has the fifth-highest concentration of colleges and universities among the top 500 institutions in the country.