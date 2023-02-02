Illinois Treasurer's Office auctioning off unclaimed property

The Illinois Treasurer's Office is getting ready to roll out an online auction featuring 400 pieces of unclaimed property.

The auction will be held Feb. 6 through Feb. 10.

Items include vintage coins, silver bars and trading cards featuring Chicago sports legends.

Those items are from unclaimed safety deposit boxes, which are surrendered to the state after private entities are unable to contact owners for several years.

The Treasurer's Office says all proceeds will be held for those owners.