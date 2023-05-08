Illinois TurboTax customers to receive payments after $141M settlement — what to know

Illinois residents who used TurboTax to file their income taxes between 2016 and 2018 will receive payments as part of a $141 million class action lawsuit settlement with Intuit.

The lawsuit was filed after attorneys general from all 50 states and the District of Columbia accused Intuit of misleading customers into paying for tax services that should have been free.

Those who paid for the service but qualified for the IRS's Free File Program will receive checks ranging from $29 to $85, depending on the number of years they used TurboTax.

The checks will be mailed the second week in May and will continue to arrive throughout the month.

Eligible taxpayers who do not receive payments by mid-June should contact the fund administrator through the settlement website.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the settlement holds Intuit accountable for intentionally deceiving taxpayers to increase sales.