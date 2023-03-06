Expand / Collapse search

Illinois university becomes first campus to house crematory for funeral services degree

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois university adds crematory to their campus

Students at Southern Illinois University have a lively course offering, dealing with death.

CARBONDALE, Ill. - Students at Southern Illinois University have a lively course offering, dealing with death. 

SIU is the only university in the state with a Bachelor's Degree in Mortuary Science and Funeral Services and the school just added the first crematory to be housed on a university campus in the United States.

"The crematory really gives me, as well as other students, confidence. The practice we will get from having an on-site crematory reaffirms we are capable of providing this service to families and doing it correctly just as soon as we enter the workforce," Emily Bender, a sophomore in mortuary science and funeral service (MSFS) from Normal, Illinois, said. "This is another addition to SIU’s mortuary science program that allows students to be a step ahead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Students call it a vital learning opportunity to combine a love of science with the desire to help care for grieving families.

Most mortuary science programs are two-year degrees, but SIU offers a full four-year bachelor's degree.