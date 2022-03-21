Illinois US marine stabbed to death in Boston
BOSTON - An Illinois U.S. marine was stabbed to death in Boston Saturday night.
At about 6:53 p.m., police officers responded to a call for a person stabbed on Union Street in downtown Boston.
When officers arrived, they located Daniel Martinez, 23, with a stab wound.
He suffered life-threatening injuries, and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boston police identified the suspect as Alvaro Larrama, 38, of East Boston.
Police said he is a bouncer.
Larrama surrendered himself to police Monday, and was taken into custody without incident.
He has been charged with murder.