Illinois US marine stabbed to death in Boston

An Illinois U.S. marine was stabbed to death in Boston Saturday night.

At about 6:53 p.m., police officers responded to a call for a person stabbed on Union Street in downtown Boston.

When officers arrived, they located Daniel Martinez, 23, with a stab wound.

He suffered life-threatening injuries, and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Boston police identified the suspect as Alvaro Larrama, 38, of East Boston.

Police said he is a bouncer.

Larrama surrendered himself to police Monday, and was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with murder.