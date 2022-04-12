Illinois woman charged after gun goes off while being arrested by Chicago police

A Decatur woman is facing multiple charges after her gun fired as she was being taken into custody Monday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of a person with a gun around 8:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 67th Street.

When they arrived, police attempted to take 22-year-old Ania Ramsey into custody when her gun fired, according to CPD.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

Ramsey was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful use of weapon by a felon, two counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and reckless discharge of a firearm.

She is due in court Tuesday.