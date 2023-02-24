Illinois woman sent amphetamine to jail inmates: police

article

An Illinois woman is accused of sending amphetamine to inmates at correctional facilities.

Sandra Lewis, 77, was arrested last week for manufacturing/delivering over 200 grams of amphetamine.

According to Bloomington police, Lewis was allegedly shipping amphetamine to inmates at multiple correction institutions.

Following a lengthy investigation, a warrant was issued for Lewis for $200,000 on Feb. 15. She was taken into custody on Feb. 17.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone with information on Lewis or this incident is asked to contact Detective Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or kraisbeck@cityblm.org.

Tips can also be submitted through the department's text-to-tip service at 847411.