Ex-Illinois youth center employee had sexual relationship with inmate, prosecutors say

A former employee at a facility for juveniles and young adults in state custody in suburban St. Charles was accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate.

What we know:

Bryana E. Phelan, 31, was charged with 15 counts of official misconduct, a felony, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said last November, Phelan was working as a juvenile justice specialist at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice Pheonix Emerging Adult Career & Education Center. Department policies forbid employees from socializing with or having sexual relations with in-custody youth.

Phelan allegedly violated those department policies and procedures when between Nov. 11 and Nov. 15, 2024, she socialized with a male over the age of 17 who was in custody at the facility. Prosecutors said she had multiple phone conversations with the inmate and drove him around in a facility car for personal reasons outside of the scope of her job.

Prosecutors also said Phelan allegedly had a sexual relationship with the inmate and she made multiple calls of an "offensive or sexual nature" with him. She also allegedly tried to engage with sex acts with him during a phone call and "facilitated, encouraged, and watched the in-custody youth masturbate in front of her."

Phelan was charged late last month. She is set to appear in court on Sept. 18.