History is being made in the world of superheroes, as 19-year-old actress Iman Vellani becomes Marvel’s first Muslim superhero with her new streaming series Ms. Marvel.

The character comes 14 years after the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man – and the added diversity adds another rich layer of inclusion to Marvel’s selection of characters.

Vellani spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the significance of this moment and how her own childhood would have been different if she’d grown up with a show like Ms. Marvel.

"I didn’t even realize representation was something that was missing in my life," Vellani said. "I didn’t know that I could have it until I read those comics when I was 15."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The actress added "My heart felt so fell and you really feel seen."

Ms. Marvel is streaming now on Disney+.