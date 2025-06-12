Immigrant with multiple deportations indicted in Chicago for unlawful re-entry: prosecutors

The Brief Salvador Guerrero-Lopez, 42, was indicted in Chicago for unlawfully re-entering the U.S. after being deported three times. He has prior convictions for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and narcotics distribution, and was arrested May 30 in Island Lake, Illinois. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and possible deportation; arraignment has not yet been scheduled.



An undocumented immigrant who was previously deported three times after serious criminal convictions has been indicted in Chicago for unlawfully re-entering the United States, federal prosecutors said.

What we know:

Salvador Guerrero-Lopez, 42, was charged Monday in a federal indictment with one count of unlawful re-entry after removal, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago.

Guerrero-Lopez, who had been living in Island Lake, was arrested May 30.

Authorities said he had previously been deported to Mexico in 2004, 2011 and 2021 following criminal convictions for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in California and narcotics distribution in Arkansas.

He was taken into custody after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations in Eagle Pass, Texas, requested assistance from Chicago law enforcement to locate and arrest him.

Guerrero-Lopez was under investigation in Texas for suspected criminal activity, officials said.

What's next:

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He could also be deported again.

An arraignment date in federal court in Chicago has not been scheduled.