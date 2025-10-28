Chicago church packs food, supplies for residents in fear of immigration raids

The Brief A Chicago church is packing food and supplies for residents amid fears of immigration raids. New Life Centers opened its 20,000-square-foot warehouse to collect food, clothes and other supplies. Business patronage and attendance at schools and churches in Little Village have plummeted in recent weeks.



A community care center has mobilized on Chicago's Southwest Side in response to fears of federal immigration agents and the suspension of a food assistance program.

What we know:

So many people are afraid to leave their homes in Little Village that New Life Centers opened its 20,000-square-foot warehouse to collect food, clothing, and supplies to be delivered to people who need it.

The church was able to coordinate the effort after the chaos that took place in Little Village in recent days, like at the Little Village Discount Mall last week. Neighbors came out to protest when federal agents showed up and deployed tear gas.

It was part of two days during which Little Village was targeted for immigration enforcement.

Organizers are packing emergency food boxes for neighbors too afraid to shop. They also provide personal hygiene products, diapers and seasonal clothing.

What they're saying:

Pastor Matt DeMateo called this a period of pain and suffering, but his organization is providing hope.

"First time in my 25 years we ordered respirators and gas masks," DeMateo said. "We ordered whistles. We ordered all kinds of things for keeping rapid responders safe, and so using those supplies, we then distributed them across the network. And it's definitely something we've never had to do."

DeMateo added that the fear over immigration arrests has affected "the spiritual landscape and church" as well as local businesses and schools which have seen "huge drops in attendance."

Some classrooms in Little Village, Pilsen and Brighton Park have as few as six kids attending class. At New Life Centers, church attendance went from 300 to 30.

Organizers said sales on the usually busy 26th Street corridor in Little Village are down more than 50%.

The organizers at New Life Centers are doing what they can to fill in the gaps.