Important vote happening Monday in Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights

An important vote is happening Monday night in the Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights.

The village board is expected to vote on a pre-development framework, which lays out how the two sides will move forward.

It's not legally-binding, but would establish procedures, intents and goals for each side.

While the bears would pay for the stadium itself, paying for the proposed mixed-use development surrounding the stadium will likely require a public-private partnership.