In its final season, Statesville Haunted Prison delivers blood-curdling scares

Statesville Haunted Prison, widely considered to be one of the best haunted houses in the country, is opening today for its final season.

Until Halloween, people looking for a good scare can enter the legendary and terrifying attraction with over 20 different rooms and cells and over a hundred different cast members.

Starting back in 1996, the ‘interactive’ experience started as actors reenacting terrifying ghost stories in a barn to the well-known haunted house it is today.

Statesville is closing its doors after Halloween, though fans of this company’s style of thrills and chills can still find plenty of fear at their other location, Hell’s Gate in Lockport.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

