Inbound Eisenhower Expressway shut down after 2 wounded in shooting near Pulaski

Two people were shot Friday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

A male was driving east on I-290 about 8:20 p.m. when someone in another vehicle pulled up and fired shots at him near Pulaski Road, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting caused the male to crash into an embankment, and he was hospitalized with at least one gunshot wound, state police said. A female in his vehicle was not injured.

About 15 minutes later, a female who was driving a separate vehicle showed up at a local hospital and said she had been injured in the shooting, state police said.

Neither person’s injuries were considered life-threatening, state police said.

All eastbound lanes have been closed at Cicero Avenue as state police investigate the shooting.

Seven people have now been shot on Chicago area expressways this week, including a man who was wounded in a mid-day shooting Thursday on the Dan Ryan Expressway and a man and woman who were shot during the morning rush Wednesday on the Stevenson Expressway.