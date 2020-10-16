Inbound Eisenhower reopens after fatal crash at Harlem

One person was killed and a child was injured in a fiery crash that shut down the inbound Eisenhower Expressway for hours early Friday in west suburban Oak Park.

The single-vehicle rollover happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on eastbound I-290 near Harlem Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. The vehicle caught fire after the crash.

The female driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Her passenger, an 8-year-old boy, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with serious injuries.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

All inbound lanes were closed as authorities investigated and were opened by 9:30 a.m., state police said.