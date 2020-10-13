Indiana, 3 other states added to Chicago's travel quarantine list

article

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that four more states have been added to the city's travel quarantine list.

Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island and New Mexico join a list of 22 other states and territories on the order that require travelers entering Chicago to quarantine for 14 days.

Current locations on the city's travel order are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The city’s Department of Public Health Commissioner said the specific states listed are based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.