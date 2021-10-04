Indiana American Water resumes services after iron spill into Lake Michigan

Indiana American Water has resumed services at its Ogden Dunes Water Treatment facility after being shut down for a week.

The company had shut down intake Sept. 26 because of a large iron spill into Lake Michigan.

Water samples came back Sunday morning, confirming the spill had no impacts on the lake water.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

U.S. Steel Midwest resumed operations on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Indiana Dunes beaches were also temporarily closed but reopened last week.