Indiana American Water resumes services after iron spill into Lake Michigan

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Environment
FOX 32 Chicago

PORTAGE, Ind. - Indiana American Water has resumed services at its Ogden Dunes Water Treatment facility after being shut down for a week.

The company had shut down intake Sept. 26 because of a large iron spill into Lake Michigan.

Water samples came back Sunday morning, confirming the spill had no impacts on the lake water.

U.S. Steel Midwest resumed operations on Wednesday.

Indiana Dunes beaches were also temporarily closed but reopened last week.