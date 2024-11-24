Dispute inside southern Indiana bar leads to shooting

A man was hurt in a shooting after an argument inside a bar in southern Indiana in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Indiana State Police were called to The Chateau at 6980 East State Road 62, Mariah Hill, around 3:21 a.m. after an argument ended in gunfire, police said.

The suspect, Paris D. Keaton, 28, was involved in a verbal altercation with three other men inside The Chateau.

Keaton and a 32-year-old man walked outside of the bar and got into a physical confrontation. The 32-year-old was shot.

Police said Keaton allegedly walked back inside the bar and pointed the gun at two other men inside. All of them remained at the scene until officers arrived.

The victim was taken to Owensboro Regional Health Hospital in Kentucky for the gunshot wounds.

Keaton was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, and criminal recklessness, all felony charges.