Indiana State Police release dramatic video of circus animal rescue from burning vehicle

Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS - New video released by the Indiana State Police shows the intense struggle officers faced while rescuing circus animals from a burning vehicle.

Deputies in the video could be seen dragging the animals out of the trailer as flames engulfed the front of the truck.

Fortunately, all the animals and deputies made it out safely, with some animals seen grazing on grass by the roadside.

Officers kept the animals calm until another truck from the Shrine Circus arrived to collect them.

Investigators attributed the cause of the fire to equipment failure.

