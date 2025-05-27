Expand / Collapse search

Indiana couple charged after Wheatfield man dies from gunshot wounds, sheriff says

By Nic Flosi
Published  May 27, 2025 11:55am CDT
Indiana
The Brief

    • A 37-year-old man from Wheatfield died after being shot early Thursday morning in Newton County.
    • Two Morocco residents, Matthew and Theresa DeYoung, face multiple charges in connection with the incident.
    • The case remains under investigation, and both suspects are being held without bond.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Wheatfield man died after being shot last week in Indiana, and two people from Morocco are now facing felony charges in connection with his death.

What we know:

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on CR 50S, west of U.S. 41, around 1:01 a.m. on May 22 after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Dennis Griede suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Following what the sheriff’s office called a "thorough investigation," authorities arrested Matthew DeYoung, 40, and Theresa DeYoung, 35, both of Morocco.

Matthew faces the most serious charges, including:

  • Murder
  • Criminal recklessness (Level 6 felony)
  • Obstruction of justice (Level 6 felony)
  • Neglect of a dependent (Level 6 felony)

Theresa was also charged with:

  • Criminal recklessness (Level 6 felony)
  • Obstruction of justice (Level 6 felony)
  • Neglect of a dependent (Level 6 felony)
  • False informing (Class A misdemeanor)

Both suspects are being held at the Newton County Jail without bond.

Matthew DeYoung and Theresa DeYoung

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about what led to the shooting or the relationship between the DeYoungs and Griede.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Mosley at 888-663-9866, ext. 3107.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

