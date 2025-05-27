Indiana couple charged after Wheatfield man dies from gunshot wounds, sheriff says
NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Wheatfield man died after being shot last week in Indiana, and two people from Morocco are now facing felony charges in connection with his death.
What we know:
The Newton County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on CR 50S, west of U.S. 41, around 1:01 a.m. on May 22 after receiving a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Dennis Griede suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Following what the sheriff’s office called a "thorough investigation," authorities arrested Matthew DeYoung, 40, and Theresa DeYoung, 35, both of Morocco.
Matthew faces the most serious charges, including:
- Murder
- Criminal recklessness (Level 6 felony)
- Obstruction of justice (Level 6 felony)
- Neglect of a dependent (Level 6 felony)
Theresa was also charged with:
- Criminal recklessness (Level 6 felony)
- Obstruction of justice (Level 6 felony)
- Neglect of a dependent (Level 6 felony)
- False informing (Class A misdemeanor)
Both suspects are being held at the Newton County Jail without bond.
Matthew DeYoung and Theresa DeYoung
What we don't know:
Officials have not released details about what led to the shooting or the relationship between the DeYoungs and Griede.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Mosley at 888-663-9866, ext. 3107.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.