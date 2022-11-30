Indiana doctor who spoke publicly about providing abortion to 10-year-old rape victim may face punishment

An Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim may soon face punishment.

Indiana's Republican Attorney General has asked the state medical board to discipline the doctor.

The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl's child abuse to Indiana authorities and violated privacy laws by telling a reporter about the girl's treatment.

The child traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect this past summer.

Bernard maintains the girl's abused had already been reported to Ohio police before the doctor even saw the child.