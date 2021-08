This may be your last season to get into the Indiana Dunes for free.

The park is looking at charging an entrance fee for the first time in its history.

The park says it has many things that need to be fixed and not enough money to cover it all.

Fees would range between $15 and $100, and they would kick in on March 31.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The Indiana Dunes was designated as the nation's 61st national park on February 15, 2019.