Indiana governor's proposal would send $225 to state taxpayers

Indiana's governor is proposing a plan to send $225 in payments to Hoosier taxpayers.

The proposal is in response to record inflation and would be funded through the state's growing budget surplus.

Governor Eric Holcomb says he hopes to call a special legislative session before the end of June, so legislators can take action.

The checks would be provided under Indiana’s "Automatic Taxpayer Refund" law.

Last month, Hoosier taxpayers began receiving $125 payments under the new law.