'Indiana Jones' star discusses franchise's 'chess game' of characters

Harrison Ford’s famed archeologist is whipping his way into homes as "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" hits video-on-demand Tuesday.

Indy’s final adventure features the iconic fedora-wearing hero once again punching his way through a pile of Nazis in order to recover a powerful artifact that, of course, "belongs in a museum."

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton sat down with the entire cast – include actor Mads Mikkelsen, famous for playing villains who’ve tried to kill everyone from James Bond to Doctor Strange – and now Indiana Jones himself.

"I’m still waiting for that story where I do succeed," Mikkelsen said. "We don’t look at it as bad guys or good guys, we are looking at it as a chess game, and we’re one of the players."

"And obviously, to a degree, you have to defend your character," he added.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is available now on video-on-demand.