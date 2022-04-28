Indiana juvenile found with explosive devices in his backpack at school: police

A juvenile in Porter County was arrested Wednesday after allegedly having two makeshift explosive devices in his backpack at school.

Shortly after noon, sheriff's police say a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Union Township Middle School in Valparaiso learned a possible explosive device was in a student's backpack.

The SRO immediately helped school administration relocate classrooms that were close to the backpack, police said.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad then responded to the scene. They safely removed two makeshift explosive devices from the backpack, police said.

"They discovered and safely removed two improvised explosive devices," Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

A juvenile was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Destructive Device — a Level 5 Felony.

No further information was immediately available.

Associated Press contributed to this report.