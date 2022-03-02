Expand / Collapse search

Indiana lawmakers approve transgender sports ban in schools

Indiana lawmakers approved a bill that bans transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

Opponents of the bill argued the ban is unconstitutional.

The governor of Indiana has not said whether he will sign the bill, but said he adamantly agrees with the concept.

If the bill becomes law, Indiana will become the 11th Republican-led state to ban transgender girls from playing sports.