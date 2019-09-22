Indiana man accused of pointing gun at motorist while driving on I-394

An Indiana man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly pointed a gun at a driver while traveling on the I-394 Expressway last week.

Ryan Elderson, 28, was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, the Cook County sheriff’s office said. He lives in Sumava Resorts, Indiana.

About 9 a.m. Sept. 20, police learned a man driving a gray Dodge Journey pointed a handgun at a 33-year-old as they were southbound on I-394, the sheriff’s office said. Officers curbed the vehicle in the 300 block of West Joe Orr Road in Chicago Heights.

Elderson, the driver of the Dodge was taken into custody, and police allegedly recovered a Ruger 9mm handgun from inside the car, the sheriff’s office said. The 33-year-old man allegedly identified him as the gunman.