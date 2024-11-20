Indiana man arrested after search uncovers dozens of animals in poor condition, officials say

The Brief Cody Rowe, 28, of Dyer, was arrested on multiple charges, including animal neglect and illegal hunting practices. Authorities found 23 dogs, five cats, three Eastern Box Turtles, and one snapping turtle, along with 29 deer skulls. The animals were taken to local shelters for care, and the investigation is ongoing.



An Indiana man faces multiple charges after a search of his home uncovered dozens of animals in poor condition and led to numerous fish and wildlife violations, officials said.

Cody Rowe, 28, of Dyer, was arrested Wednesday morning following a search warrant for suspected illegal hunting at his home in the 8500 block of Sheffield.

During the search, authorities found 23 dogs, five cats, three eastern box turtles (an endangered species) and one snapping turtle in Rowe's possession, according to the Lake County Sheriff. They also removed at least 29 deer skulls.

Image 1 of 5

The animals have been removed and are being cared for at Lake County Animal Control, the Hobart Humane Society, and Humane Indiana.

Following the search, Rowe was booked into the Lake County Jail on the following charges, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources:

31 counts of illegal possession and taking of whitetail deer,

23 counts of neglect of animals.

Three counts of removing Eastern Box Turtles from the wild,

One count of possession of an undersized snapping turtle,

One count of failure to purchase a hunting license,

One count of illegal possession of bobcat (tail),

One count of hunting deer with the aid of bait,

One count of false informing, and

One count of hindering a Conservation Officer

Multiple agencies assisted in Rowe's arrest, and the investigation is ongoing.