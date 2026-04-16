Indiana man arrested months after hit-and-run left pedestrian seriously hurt

The Brief A 31-year-old Michigan City man was arrested nearly seven months after a hit-and-run crash. Police say a 26-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in the September 2025 incident. The suspect faces felony charges, including aggravated battery and leaving the scene of a crash.



A northwest Indiana man has been arrested months after police say he hit a pedestrian with his car and drove away, leaving the victim seriously injured.

What we know:

Police said the crash happened Sept. 20, 2025, around 12:43 a.m. near Grand Avenue and Fairfield Avenue in Michigan City.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 26-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. They provided emergency aid before paramedics took him to Franciscan Health Hospital.

According to police, the driver involved left before officers arrived. He was identified as 31-year-old Gerral Smith and taken into custody on Monday in the 200 block of Hopkins Street.

Gerral Smith | MCPD

Smith is charged with the following:

Aggravated battery (Level 3 felony)

Leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury (Level 6 felony)

Driving while suspended with a prior conviction (misdemeanor)

What's next:

Smith is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Police are still asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video to contact Officer Daniel Revoir at 219-874-3221 (Ext. 1008) or by email at drevoir@emichigancity.com.