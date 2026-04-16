Indiana man arrested months after hit-and-run left pedestrian seriously hurt
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A northwest Indiana man has been arrested months after police say he hit a pedestrian with his car and drove away, leaving the victim seriously injured.
What we know:
Police said the crash happened Sept. 20, 2025, around 12:43 a.m. near Grand Avenue and Fairfield Avenue in Michigan City.
Officers arriving at the scene found a 26-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. They provided emergency aid before paramedics took him to Franciscan Health Hospital.
According to police, the driver involved left before officers arrived. He was identified as 31-year-old Gerral Smith and taken into custody on Monday in the 200 block of Hopkins Street.
Gerral Smith | MCPD
Smith is charged with the following:
- Aggravated battery (Level 3 felony)
- Leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury (Level 6 felony)
- Driving while suspended with a prior conviction (misdemeanor)
What's next:
Smith is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.
Police are still asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video to contact Officer Daniel Revoir at 219-874-3221 (Ext. 1008) or by email at drevoir@emichigancity.com.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Michigan City Police Department.