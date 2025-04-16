Indiana man charged with child exploitation after police tips lead to arrest

The Brief Indiana State Police say Kaiden Aurenz, 20, used the Kik app to share child sexual abuse material. Multiple tips led investigators to identify and track Aurenz to Valparaiso, where he was already in custody on a separate case. He now faces Level 4 and Level 5 felony charges for child exploitation, filed Wednesday by the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office.



A Valparaiso man is facing child exploitation charges after Indiana State Police said he shared explicit images through a social media app.

What we know:

State police received multiple tips that someone was sharing images of child pornography. Detectives later determined the suspect had used Kik, a social media platform, to obtain and distribute the images.

Investigators tracked the suspect to Valparaiso and identified him as Kaiden Aurenz, 20. He is currently being held at the Porter County Sheriff’s Department on an unrelated investigation, according to police.

Pictured is Kaiden Aurenz, 20. (Indiana State Police)

On Wednesday, the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office filed Level 4 and Level 5 felony charges against Aurenz for child exploitation.

What's next:

Indiana State Police said they will continue to investigate and pursue child exploitation crimes. To report suspected exploitation, contact your local law enforcement agency or visit the Indiana ICAC Task Force here.