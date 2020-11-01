Indiana man charged for July murder on the North Side

article

An Indiana man has been charged for a July murder at Lathrop Homes housing development on the North Side.

Saalik Berberena, 32, of Lafayette, Indiana faces one charge of first-degree murder for the killing 27-year-old Jovante King, according to a statement from Chicago police.

King was driving about 1:05 a.m. July 11, 2020, in the 2800 block of North Leavitt Street when Berberena allegedly approached the car and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Berberena was arrested for the murder Friday about 10:30 a.m. in Crystal Lake, police said. While he was being processed, Berberena was allegedly combative to officers and charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, in addition to the charge for first-degree murder.

Berberena is expected to appear in bond court Sunday.