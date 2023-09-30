Indiana man charged with raping woman with mental disabilities

An Indiana man is facing charges of rape and sexual battery after allegedly taking a 23-year-old woman with mental disabilities to a wooded area in Siberia and forcing sexual acts upon her.

The investigation into the disturbing allegations began on September 27.

Austin Lehmkuler was arrested on September 29 after a search warrant at his Ferdinand home found probable cause.

The 26-year-old is currently being held without bond.

Further details have not been disclosed at this time.